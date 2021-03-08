Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $82.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

