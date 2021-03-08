Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after acquiring an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $189.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a PE ratio of -119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

