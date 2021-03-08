Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.73.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $333.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.97. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $343.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

