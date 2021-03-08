Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 56 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $211.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.43.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

