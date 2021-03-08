Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

