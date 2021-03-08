Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Trading Down 5.2%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $40.35. Approximately 3,603,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,354,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 400.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46.
In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 78.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 16.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.
Featured Article: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.