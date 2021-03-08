Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Trading Down 5.2%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $40.35. Approximately 3,603,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,354,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 400.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 78.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 16.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.