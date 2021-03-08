Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 28th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NEV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,209. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 71.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.