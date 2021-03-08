Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00.

