Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) EVP Richard A. Gartelmann, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) EVP Richard A. Gartelmann, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $20,445.00.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

