OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 4,067,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,590,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.16.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

