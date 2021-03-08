OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $212,960.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00791852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00041434 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

