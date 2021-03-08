Opacity Trading 22.5% Higher This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Opacity has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $74,091.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00458991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00066605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00080858 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.33 or 0.00458676 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.