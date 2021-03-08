Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $635,000 Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

VRTS opened at $245.91 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.10. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

