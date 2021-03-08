Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $695,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $6,422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 20,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.