Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $746,000 Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graham were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,724,589.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,372 shares of company stock worth $6,447,503. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of GHC opened at $571.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $584.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $634.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.