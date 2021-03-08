Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 601.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.