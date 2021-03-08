Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 190 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graham were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graham by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,234.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,014,950.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,372 shares of company stock worth $6,447,503 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GHC opened at $571.35 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $634.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $584.41 and its 200-day moving average is $480.37.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.