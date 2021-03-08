Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 322 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

