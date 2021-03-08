Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 322 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $49.15.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

