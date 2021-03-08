Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 448 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 197,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 104,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 127,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $477,267.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

INT stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

