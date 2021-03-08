Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 45 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $245.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.10. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.80.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

