Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
