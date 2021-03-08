Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

