Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

