Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 298,984 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $652.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

