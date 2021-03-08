Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

