Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,997 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

MGLN stock opened at $93.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.