Particl Market Cap Hits $9.76 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $9.76 million and $22,339.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 147.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,774,573 coins and its circulating supply is 9,737,939 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

