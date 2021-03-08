Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 933 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $69,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $70,886.34.

On Friday, February 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $67,955.10.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,862 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $135,888.76.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $138,607.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $69,984.62.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $809,688.24.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,690. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $77.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

