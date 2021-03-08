Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $470.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.22.
NYSE PAYC opened at $375.53 on Friday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $23,766,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
