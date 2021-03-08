Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $470.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.22.

NYSE PAYC opened at $375.53 on Friday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $23,766,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

