Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 294,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 61,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,202 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $61.32 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

