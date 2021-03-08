Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.