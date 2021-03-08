Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 8,152 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $34.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

