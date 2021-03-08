Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $4,260,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,001,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,346 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $236.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

