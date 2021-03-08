Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

CFG stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

