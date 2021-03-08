Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 5,570 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $45.61 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

