Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $57.68 on Monday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

