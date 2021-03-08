People s United Financial Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,376 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sirius XM by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

