People s United Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

RGA stock opened at $125.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $129.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

