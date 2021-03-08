People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 859 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

