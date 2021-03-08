People s United Financial Inc. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,917 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $166.45 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.