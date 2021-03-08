Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Perspecta posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perspecta.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.
Perspecta stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.
Perspecta Company Profile
Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.
