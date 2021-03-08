Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Perspecta posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perspecta.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after buying an additional 3,435,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $42,195,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 86.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 735,059 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after buying an additional 725,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after buying an additional 654,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.