PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mar 8th, 2021

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 28th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of PML stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,416. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,081,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

