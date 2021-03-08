Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.54

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLXS. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,709.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,303 shares of company stock worth $2,510,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

