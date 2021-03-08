Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 20,317,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 749% from the average daily volume of 2,394,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PS shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $138,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 304,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,319 shares of company stock valued at $798,164 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,247,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,186,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,018,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

