Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on POR. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portland General Electric (POR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.