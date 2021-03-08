Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Up 29.1% in February

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 167,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

