PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.67

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Several research firms recently commented on PQG. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

