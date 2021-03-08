PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.67

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.
Several research firms recently commented on PQG. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.
The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)
PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.
