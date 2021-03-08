PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,160 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of PriceSmart worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00. Insiders have sold 174,076 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PSMT stock opened at $94.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

