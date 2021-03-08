ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 12,928 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after purchasing an additional 547,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 350,426 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,916 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.