ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
Shares of NSIT opened at $87.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $88.70.
In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
