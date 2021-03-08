ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NSIT opened at $87.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

